After a brilliant fielding of Mayank Agarwal in the Super Over, Kings XI Punjab scored two points to beat Mumbai Indians in the second Super Over match for the first time in the Indian Premier League after two consecutive fours. With this victory, the Punjab team reached sixth place with six points from nine matches. Mumbai are second with 12 points in the same number of matches. The match reached the thrill of the thrill, the tie after 20–20 overs. After this, both the teams scored the same five each in the Super Over.

Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya came to bat for Mumbai in the second super over, while Chris Jordan bowled for Punjab. Mumbai lost Pandya’s wicket in this over and scored 11 runs. During this time Pollard played a big shot on the last ball, but on the boundary Mayank Agarwal converted six runs into two runs from Shander Fielding. Punjab had a target of 12 runs to win for which Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle came to bat, while Trent bowled for Mumbai. Gayle put pressure on Mumbai with a six off the first ball. Gayle took one run off the second ball, but Mayank hit the third and fourth balls to give the team victory.

In the first super over, Jasprit Bumrah for Mumbai and Mohammad Shami bowled for Punjab. Both gave just five runs in this super oper. Bumrah earlier in the match also changed the course of the match by taking three wickets for 24 runs in four overs. He also took the wickets of Mayank Agarwal, and Nicholas Pooran, following in a graceful rhythm, Lokesh Rahul. Interestingly, the result of both the matches on Sunday resulted in a super over. In the match of the day, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over.

Mumbai won the toss and scored 176 runs at six wickets, batting first. After a half-century knock of Quinton Dickock (53) for the team, Mumbai’s challenging overs were scored by the fiery batting of Kieron Pollard (34 not out from 12 balls) and Nathan Coulter-Neal (24 not out from 12 balls). Pollard and Coulter-Neil shared an unbeaten 57-run partnership in the last 21 balls. Chasing the target, even after Rahul’s innings of 77 off 51 balls, Punjab’s team could score 176 runs in 20 overs. This was Rahul’s third consecutive half-century innings.

Punjab needed nine runs to win in the 20th over, but veteran Tret Bolt allowed Deepak Hooda and Chris Jordan to score just eight runs. Punjab needed two runs in the last ball, but Jordan was dismissed in an attempt to take a second run and the match was tied after 20 overs. Chasing the target, Rahul scored 20 runs from this over with three fours and a six against Trent Boult in the third over. Jasprit Bumrah, however, bowled Mayank Agarwal on the third ball of his first over to break the most successful opening pair of the tournament. He scored 11 runs in 10 balls.

Gayle then opened hands with a six over Coulter-Neil, while Rahul again took an aggressive stance against Bolt and hit a six and a four in the sixth over. After the powerplay, the team was in a better position scoring 51 runs for one wicket. Gayle Bolt was caught by Rahul Chahar in the process of hitting a six. He scored 24 runs in 21 balls with the help of two sixes and a four. After this, Puran, who came to the crease, made big shots against Chahar and Pollard, but he could not overcome the challenge of Bumrah and caught Coulter-Neil in the 13th over. He scored 24 runs in 12 balls with the help of two fours and as many sixes.

Rahul hit a six against Chahar on the first ball of the 14th over to complete a half-century in 35 balls, but two balls later he made Glenn Maxwell walk without opening the account. After this, Rahul got good support of Deepak Hooda and both of them increased the team’s score to 150 runs in 17 overs. However, Bumrah bowled Rahul in the 18th over, giving a major blow to Punjab’s hopes. Only four runs were scored in this over.

Earlier, after losing the toss, Punjab captain Lokesh Rahul once again started bowling with Glenn Maxwell (24 runs in four overs with no success) in which he conceded just six runs. Dickock, who won Mumbai by playing an unbeaten half-century in the last match, hinted to maintain the rhythm with a six over Arshadip Singh. The young bowler, however, bowled Rohit in the same over. He scored nine runs in eight balls.

Shami followed by Suryakumar Yadav (naught) and Arshadip sent Ishaan Kishan (07) to the pavilion. Both were caught by Murugan Ashwin. After this, Krunal Pandya, who came for batting, gave a good support to Dickock and both stealing one run apart and also put the boundaries in between. Ravi Bishnoi broke this dangerous pair by taking Krunal’s wicket. Apart from scoring 34 off 30 balls, he also shared a 58-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Dickock.

Dickock completed his half-century in 39 balls with one run after hitting fours and sixes against Ashwin in the 15th over. In the very next over, Hardik (08) became Shami’s second victim. In the 17th over of the innings, Jordan sent Dickock to the pavilion. Pollard accelerated Mumbai’s run-rate by hitting two consecutive sixes in the 18th over against Arshdeep Singh. Nathan Coulter-Neal also hit two fours in this over. Mumbai scored 22 runs in this over. Pollard then went on to score 20 against Jordan in the last over with two sixes and a four. Shami and Arshdeep Singh took two wickets each for Punjab.

Mumbai Indians innings:

Rohit Sharma bo Arshdeep Singh 06

Mayank Bo Jordan 53 of Quinton Deacock

M. Ashwin Bo Shami of Suryakumar Yadav 00

Ishan Kishan’s M. Ashwin Bo Arshadip 07

Krunal Pandya’s Hooda Bo Bishnoi 34

Hardik Pandya’s Hooda Bo Shami 08

Kieron Pollard 34 not out

Nathan Coulter-Neil 24 not out

Extra: Seven

Total: 176 runs for six wickets in 20 overs

Wicket Fall: 1-23, 2-24, 3-38, 4-96, 5-116, 6-119

Punjab bowling:

Maxwell 4-0-24-0

Shami 4-0-30-2

Arshdeep 3-0-35-2

Jordan 3-0-32-1

M. Ashwin 3-0-28-0

Hooda 1-0-9-0

Bishnoi 2-0-12-1

Kings XI Punjab innings:

Lokesh Rahul Bo Bumrah 77

Mayank Agarwal bo Bumrah 11

Chris Gayle’s Bolt Bow Chaar 24

Nicholas Pooran’s Coulter-Neil Bo Bumrah 24

Glenn Maxwell’s Rohit Bo Chahar 00

Deepak Hooda 23 not out

Chris jordan run out 13

Additional: 04

Total: 176 runs for six wickets in 20 overs

Wicket Fall: 1-33, 2-75, 3-108, 4-115, 5-153, 6-176

Mumbai bowling:

Trent Bolt 3-0-48-0

Krunal 2-0-12-0

Bumrah 4-0-2403-

Coulter-Neil 4-0-33-0

Pollard 2-0-26-0

Rahul Chahar 4-0-33-2