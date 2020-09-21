Highlights: There is no scope for such mistakes in such a big tournament like IPL: Satish Menon, CEO of KXIP

‘We don’t just lose the match due to the umpire’s mistake, we can be out of the play-off tomorrow’

‘We understand that this is a human mistake, but technology should be used at this stage’

Punjab team has complained to match referee Javagal Srinath, Preity Zinta also expressed narration

new Delhi

In a thrilling match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday, Delhi won the Super Over and won the match. But the Punjab team is very disappointed due to a mistake by the umpire. The Kings team has complained to match referee Javagal Srinath and said that our team lost the match due to this wrong decision. The Punjab team said that this umpire’s mistake could put us out of the play-off.

Actually the match reached the super over due to the umpire’s mistake, otherwise the Punjab team had won here. On one occasion in the 19th over of the match, Mayank Agarwal and Chris Jordan ran two runs, which the umpire called a short run and cut a run. The match ended on a tie in the 20th over, and then the match was decided by a super over, in which Delhi won.

However, Jordan’s bat was completely beyond the crease when this controversial run (short run) of Jordan was seen in TV replays. According to a PTI news, Kings XI Punjab CEO Satish Menon said, “We lost the match due to a ‘short run’ mistake by umpire Nitin Menon.” Due to this mistake, we can lose our place in the playoffs. We have complained to the match referee about it.

He said, ‘This is a human mistake, which can happen to anyone. We understand this. But there is no place for human mistakes in world class tournaments like IPL. Because of this mistake we lost the match, which only means that we are the loser. this is not right. I hope that the rules will be reconsidered and there will be no scope for human error. ‘

Menon told Cricinfo, “When we have technology available then there should be no room for such mistakes.” Earlier, Preity Zinta, co-mistress of Kings XI Punjab, expressed her displeasure over the matter on Twitter.

Priti wrote on Twitter, ‘I traveled here with full fervor during this event, it was a quarantine for six days and got five Kovid Tests smiling, but that one short run gave me a lot of pain. If the technology cannot be used, what is the benefit? It is time that the BCCI should introduce new rules. This cannot happen every year. ‘

In another tweet, Priti wrote, “I believe in humbly accepting defeat and win and accept the spirit of the game, but it is also necessary to demand a change in policy to improve the game. What has happened has happened and it is necessary to move forward. So I am going ahead and am positive as always. ‘