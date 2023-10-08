The winner of Oscar for best supporting actor in 1996, Cuba Gooding Jr.stars ‘King’s move’a film that premiered in 2013 and that in recent days became a trend after becoming one of the most viewed films in streaming, despite the fact that its launch took place 10 years ago. This footage is based on real events and is about an inspiring story, which is already captivating many users on the internet and which, despite its age, continues to increase its legacy.

If you also want to see ‘Jugada de rey’, which is directed by Jake Goldbergerdon’t miss the following note, in which we will tell you which platform to find it on and more details regarding its dramatic plot.

Watch the trailer for ‘King’s Play’ HERE

Where to watch ‘King’s Play’?

This American tape was recently added, September 30, 2023to the catalog of Netflixin which it was positioned as one of the most viewed films, in fact, in Peru, it is placed in second position in the top 10 of the most popular films on the streaming page.

The truth is that, despite its recent success, ‘King’s move’ It made its official premiere at the Los Angeles Film Festival in 2013, but was only released commercially in January 2014.. And, despite the divided opinion among critics, the public greatly accepted this story, which serves as an inspiration for many people due to the powerful message it brings with it.

What is ‘King’s Play’ about?

The feature film, which has a duration of 100 minutes, that is, 1 hour and 40 minutes, tells us the story of Eugene Brown, a man who struggled to find a job because he was someone who had been imprisoned, where he spent 18 years of his life. Finally, Brown gets a job as a janitor at a school, where he realizes the bad path the students are following.

Dennis Haysbert accompanies Gooding Jr. and plays Searcy, his partner when he was in prison. Photo: Millennium Entertainment

Faced with this situation, he decides to create the Big Chair Chess Club, a chess club for young people from low-income neighborhoods, with the aim of giving them a different life than the one they lead. However, this will present many obstacles, which he intends to overcome in order to achieve his objective.

What is the cast of ‘King’s Play’?

Cuba Gooding Jr. as Eugene

Dennis Haysbert as Searcy

Lisa Gay Hamilton as Sheila King

Malcolm Mays as Tahime

Jaida-Iman Benjamin as Rhonda

Daniel Ross

Kevin Hendricks as Peanut

Blake Cooper Griffin as J. Thomas Gaines.

