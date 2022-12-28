Kings League: this is Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero’s squad

Sergio ‘Kun’ Aguero will play soccer again. will do it in the kings leaguewhose visible head is the former defender of the Barcelona, ​​Gerard Pique.

The Argentine will be part of the soccer team seven, with the prior authorization of his doctor, after his cardiac event.

Agüero had to give up soccer due to a heart condition, but he received his doctor’s approval to kick the ball again.

The ‘Kun’ even announced the roster of his team, which will play this contest that aims to be the ‘boom’ of 2023.

The official payroll

The group will be led by Martin Posse and will have as archers Victor Cocera Already Sergio Rodenas.

The defenders will be: Marcos Guerrero, Flavio Ruggeri, Nacho Jordá, Miquel Fernández, while Joan Inés will be in the midfield area.

The forwards will be Carlos Torrentbó, Víctor Hidalgo and Lluc Riera. The 11th player will be Ferrán Corominas and the 12th Agüero.

