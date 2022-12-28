Kings League: this is Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero’s squad

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Sergio Agüero reappeared on Twitch.
Sergio Agüero reappeared on Twitch.
The Argentine will return to the courts.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 28, 2022, 10:28 AM
Sergio ‘Kun’ Aguero will play soccer again. will do it in the kings leaguewhose visible head is the former defender of the Barcelona, Gerard Pique.
The Argentine will be part of the soccer team seven, with the prior authorization of his doctor, after his cardiac event.
(Lionel Messi went crazy at a family party, danced and sang, video)
(Shakira: a health problem would jeopardize a trip to Miami, and Piqué?)
Agüero had to give up soccer due to a heart condition, but he received his doctor’s approval to kick the ball again.
The ‘Kun’ even announced the roster of his team, which will play this contest that aims to be the ‘boom’ of 2023.
The official payroll
The group will be led by Martin Posse and will have as archers Victor Cocera Already Sergio Rodenas.
The defenders will be: Marcos Guerrero, Flavio Ruggeri, Nacho Jordá, Miquel Fernández, while Joan Inés will be in the midfield area.
The forwards will be Carlos Torrentbó, Víctor Hidalgo and Lluc Riera. The 11th player will be Ferrán Corominas and the 12th Agüero.
(Lorena Meritano and her particular celebration of the world title for Argentina) (The Necaxa shirt in tribute to Don Ramón, video)
Sports
December 28, 2022, 10:28 AM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Kings #League #Sergio #Kun #Agüeros #squad
Leave a Reply