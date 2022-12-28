Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Kings League: this is Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero’s squad

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 28, 2022
in Sports
Sergio Aguero

Sergio Agüero reappeared on Twitch.

The Argentine will return to the courts.

The Argentine will return to the courts.

Sergio ‘Kun’ Aguero will play soccer again. will do it in the kings leaguewhose visible head is the former defender of the Barcelona, ​​Gerard Pique.

The Argentine will be part of the soccer team seven, with the prior authorization of his doctor, after his cardiac event.

(Lionel Messi went crazy at a family party, danced and sang, video)
(Shakira: a health problem would jeopardize a trip to Miami, and Piqué?)

Agüero had to give up soccer due to a heart condition, but he received his doctor’s approval to kick the ball again.

The ‘Kun’ even announced the roster of his team, which will play this contest that aims to be the ‘boom’ of 2023.

The official payroll

The group will be led by Martin Posse and will have as archers Victor Cocera Already Sergio Rodenas.

The defenders will be: Marcos Guerrero, Flavio Ruggeri, Nacho Jordá, Miquel Fernández, while Joan Inés will be in the midfield area.

The forwards will be Carlos Torrentbó, Víctor Hidalgo and Lluc Riera. The 11th player will be Ferrán Corominas and the 12th Agüero.
(Lorena Meritano and her particular celebration of the world title for Argentina) (The Necaxa shirt in tribute to Don Ramón, video)

Sports

#Kings #League #Sergio #Kun #Agüeros #squad

