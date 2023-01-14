After Shakira put Casio down by comparing him to Rolex in her song BZRP Music Sessions 53 Against your ex-partner, Gerard Piqué, is anyone surprised that this company is now sponsoring the Kings League?

Not at all, and without a doubt this former FC Barcelona soccer player scored a goal by getting their support. As much as Homer Simpson got Mr. Burns would sponsor his bowling team, Los Amigos del Pino in The Simpson.

That is what Piqué revealed at an event held on Friday, January 13. what he said was ‘Casio has given us watches for a lifetime. The Kings League has reached an agreement with Casio’.

We recommend: Shakira says that Rolex is better than Casio, is it true?

And while he was saying it, he was handing out watches from this manufacturer to those attending the presentation of the tournament devised by him and the famous streamer Ibai Llanos. For the uninformed, the competition mentioned above is a soccer league comprising 12 teams.

Font: Twitch.

Each of the Kings League teams is led by content creators or football players. This is how Iker Casillas, a former Real Madrid soccer player, and Kun Agüero, who was also in the ranks of FC Barcelona, ​​participate.

In the course of the event several comments came out apart from Casio and the King League. Gerard Piqué even joked that on Sunday he should drive a Renault Twingo that appears in the song.

Who is Casio, the new sponsor of the Kings League?

Cassius is mentioned in the verse ‘You traded a Rolex for a Casio’ of the song BZRP Music Sessions 53and from that moment one can think that it only manufactures watches but it is not.

This Japanese company emerged in 1946 and in 1957 launched the first all-electric compact calculator on the market. Since then his name is associated with calculus as well as watches. However, it also makes other quality devices.

Font: Twitter.

Among them are sound equipment, personal assistants or PDAs, digital cameras and electronic keyboards. He is also credited with making the first black and white flat screen pocket television, which came out in 1974.

The investigations of this manufacturer led to great advances in the field of liquid crystal displays and the technology associated with them. With more than 70 years of history, it continues to be synonymous with quality.

In addition to Kings League, Piqué and Casio we have more geeky information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.