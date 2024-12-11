Kings Felipe and Letizia are received with honors by Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome

The kings of Spain were officially received this Wednesday at the Quirinal Palacemain seat of the Presidency of the Italian Republic, by the head of State, Sergio Mattarella and his daughter Laura.

On the second day of their state trip to Italy, Felipe VI and Queen Letizia were received with honors upon their arrival at the Quirinal Palace, where they arrived escorted by a horse guard and they have reviewed, in their first act of a day with an intense official agenda.

Mattarella, together with his daughter Laura, made a state visit to Spain in November 2021although his last visit was last September, on the occasion of the XVII COTEC Europe meeting in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. Since February 2015, Mattarella has been the President of the Republic of Italy and is the one who has served the longest time at the head of the Head of State in the country’s history.

Queen Letizia with Laura Mattarella, daughter of the president of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella. Chema Moya

After the meeting with Mattarella, the kings went to the altar of the Homeland to make a floral offering to the unknown soldier. From there they will go to the Villa Doria Pamphilj, to the lunch offered by the president of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic, Giorgia Meloni.

In the afternoon, they will visit the Senate and, later, the Montecitorio Palace, headquarters of the Chamber of Deputies, The king will give a speech before senators and deputies in an exceptional joint session.

After a meeting with the mayor of Rome at the City Hall of the Italian capital, the gala dinner will take place offered by the president of the Italian Republic in honor of the kings, again at the Quirinal Palace.