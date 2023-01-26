The month of January in Spain has always traditionally been the month of the Copa del Rey, and this 2023 was not going to be the exception. During the previous weeks the rounds of the KO tournament have been disputed and this week the quarterfinals are already being played.
On Wednesday the 25th, the first two qualifiers were played and therefore we already know the first two semifinalists of this edition of the Cup. Today, Thursday, we will know the remaining two.
Unlike what happened in previous rounds, the draw will not be held immediately after the end of the quarterfinal qualifiers, but we will have to wait a few days.
Date and Time: Monday, January 30 at 1:00 p.m.
Campus: Luis Aragonés Hall of the Sports City of Las Rozas, Madrid (Headquarters of the Royal Spanish Football Federation).
In the absence of the two remaining qualifiers being played, Real Madrid vs. Atlético de Madrid and Valencia vs. Athletic Club, the two first semifinalists of this edition are:
FC Barcelona
Osasuna
The semifinal is the only tie of the entire tournament that is played over two legs. The matches of Going the days will be disputed February 8 and 9, while for the return we will have to wait for March 1 and 2.
Those days we will find out who are the two teams that will fight to be proclaimed champions of the Copa del Rey and succeed Real Betis in the list of winners.
#KINGS #CUP #draw #teams #qualified #semifinals
Leave a Reply