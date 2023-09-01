If you are looking for good games look no further because the digital store GOG decided to give away King’s Bounty: The Legend, a turn-based strategy in the style of Heroes of Might & Magic of great caliber. This is the second free game of the sales, after Hero of the Kingdom 2.

King’s Bounty: The Legend puts you in the role of a fearless knight in a fantasy world full of enemies and dangers. Our goal is to explore the game world, create an army and carry out the missions that are assigned to us, defeating the enemies that we will encounter from time to time.

But now let’s stop talking and let’s get to the point. For to redeem King’s Bounty: The Legend you have to go on GOG main page, look for the banner with the game and click on the button to add it to your account. Of course, to have it you must be connected to the platform with a valid and unlimited account. As always with GOG, we recommend not starting from the game page, because you would be sent back to the main one.