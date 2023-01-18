Early Tuesday morning, the carabinieri and the Palermo Prosecutor’s Office found in Campobello di Mazara the house where Matteo Messina Denaro, the boss of Cosa Nostra who had fled for 30 years, had spent the last few months. He was surprised that it was an apartment exposed to the outside (it was a bass) and without surveillance. The objects found showed an ordinary home where the capo lived like any other neighbor. This Wednesday, however, the carabinieri They have discovered a second apartment, this time completely armored, where they hope to find much more evidence and information that will allow them to rebuild and track the organization that has provided cover for the mobster in recent years.

In the new apartment, just 400 meters from the first one, the agents have found a kind of double wall that hid one of the bunkers that Messina Denaro was presumed to have. The carabinieri They continue to search the place, where they hope to find part of the money with which he paid for his escape, accompanied by the assistant prosecutor of Palermo, Paolo Guido. Until now, Campobello di Mazara continues to focus the investigations; Andrea Bonafede also resided in this municipality, the person who lent his identity and his address to the capo, as well as Giovanni Luppino, driver and bodyguard of the mobster who was also arrested on Monday.

This town is located just nine kilometers from Castelvetrano, a Sicilian town where Denaro’s family always lived and where he was born and grew up. Like the big bosses on the run, Messina Denaro never wanted to stray from his territory. And he managed to do it by leading an apparently normal life. The house didn’t look like a makeshift hideout for a guy on the run, but rather the apartment of an ordinary citizen. Inside, among other things, perfumes, luxury watches, sneakers, a refrigerator full of food and restaurant receipts were found. In addition, pills against sexual impotence and condoms were found. “He did not exactly lead the life of a monk, as Bernardo Provenzano did, for example,” said the deputy prosecutor.

The carabinieri and the Palermo Prosecutor’s Office discovered this first hiding place, where he spent at least the last year, just after arresting him at the clinic where he was treated for cancer. The role of the doctor who treated him is also being investigated and whether he favored the capo being treated for cancer in a private clinic in the Sicilian capital. In fact, a question that hovers over the air is how, in a small town where everyone knows each other, no one realized that Matteo Messina Denaro lived there.

“If a stranger arrives and they see him three nights in a row having dinner in a restaurant, it takes them a short time to find out who he is,” police sources said. The answer to that question is related to the omerta or the law of silence of a province in which the clan of Messina Denaro has ruled for the last decades without fissures. At the corner supermarket, for example, where he or his bodyguards supposedly did the shopping, none of the employees consulted had ever seen him. “Also, he is very old. How were we going to recognize him?” said one of the cashiers.

In the operation, two telephones and an agenda were seized. Elements with which the magistracy hopes to draw a clearer sketch of its environment. This Wednesday, the discovery of the new property is another advance in that direction.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. See also In a very balanced game, CSA beats CRB in the first classic of the year - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO subscribe

Now, Messina Denaro remains in his maximum security cell in the L’Aquila prison, one of the prisons that allows the isolation of prisoners in the 41 Bis regime, a modality applied to all those convicted of crimes related to the mafia. According to some Italian media, the capo arrived at the prison at around one thirty in the morning on Tuesday. He did it in top form, joking with officials: “Background? So far not one!”

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.