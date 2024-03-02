Kingmakersrecently announced, is a new action game and shooter with a medieval setting. In short, we can go to the battlefield and take down warriors in armor and greatswords with our trusty machine gun and perhaps with an area attack with a helicopter. A hilarious mix that immediately attracted public attention.

In a new interview, the team talked about the fact that the team's goal is to create a historically accurate game, which means for example that Kingmakers he will have pitched battles, with many soldiers and not just a few dozen enemies. All of this, however, had to be achieved with high-level animations and physics “that you would expect from a AAA shooter like The Last of Us 2”. It is also revealed that the setting was initially supposed to be ancient Rome.

The team then explains that Kingmakers will also include a quality campaign, that isn't just “throw yourself into random battles”. The idea of ​​the game is that the player goes back in time and interferes with historical battles to change the future: depending on our actions, different futures can be created.