Publisher TinyBuild announced Kingmakers with a trailer which is really popular, so much so that some already consider it a candidate to be one of the next phenomena of Steam .

Trailer and details

Kingmakers is a game action/strategy sandbox with city builder elements for single players or playable in cooperative. It offers real-time simulated battles set in a war-torn Middle Ages, where modern heroes will enter the battlefield… literally. Complete with cars and guns, to be honest.

The game was developed by Redemption Road Games and published by tinyBuild. The development team is made up of twenty people and has spent more than four years creating Kingmakers, hoping that it will prove to be an immersive experience. “Our focus has been on cutting-edge technology, pushing the limits of the Unreal Engine to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience.” Said the development team, which said it was confident in the game's ability to stand out from other games developed with Unreal Engine.

Redemption Road Games has also indicated some of its sources of inspiration: the Mount and Blade series, Deep Rock Galactic, Kingdom Come Deliverance, Chivalry, the Stronghold series, World War Z and many others, for a mix that promises to be unique.

Kingmakers will be released in early access on Steam during 2024, anticipated by Playtest and demo to seek feedback from the community, apparently already in turmoil. The invitation, therefore, is to add it to your wish list, in case you are interested in staying updated on the status of Kingmakers' work.