It is time to talk seriously about the problems that France has had with injuries, and the extraordinary ability to generate players that that country has that has allowed it to sneak back into a World Cup final despite the casualties.
Christopher Nkunku, Karim Benzema and Lucas Hernández were absent at the last minute as soon as the championship began, joining the already well-known players of Pogba, Kimpembe and N’Golo Kantè. This forced Deschamps to carry out a somewhat atypical call-up, even more so knowing the player profile that the French coach usually looks for.
When everything seemed to have calmed down, “the camel virus” has hit this team. Upamecano and Rabiot, two starters for the French team, missed the semifinal match due to flu that left them both very touched.
It seems that Kingsley Coman has joined this group of players affected by this supposed “camel virus” that is affecting many players in this World Cup event.
We still do not know the extent of the loss of the Bayern winger, a player who, taking into account the level that Ousmane Dembélé is showing in the World Cup, could have had options to start in the final against Argentina.
At 90min we also want to analyze what Coman could contribute in the event that he manages to reach the match of matches: the World Cup final.
-Speed: Coman is a very fast player, which allows him to overwhelm his markers and create scoring opportunities with astonishing ease.
-Technique: He enjoys great technical ability, which enables him to easily control the ball and dribble in different contexts.
-Intelligence: Coman is an intelligent player who knows how to read the game and anticipate his opponent’s plays, both defensively and offensively.
-Teamwork: Coman is a player who is always willing to work as a team. He has shown that he is more than capable of working in different schemes and styles. Despite his speed, the position game favors him because he is one of the players with the best acceleration, power and expressiveness on the planet, that is, he is very capable of breaking defenses with one movement.
-Winning mentality: Coman is a competitive player who is always looking to win. Of the players with the most leagues of all time with only 26 years.
Let’s remember that the Bayern man was already the only goalscorer in the Champions League final of the year of COVID, that is, he is a player capable of appearing at important moments.
