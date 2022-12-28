L’Fatesworn expansion Of Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will come in delay up Nintendo Switch: the developers announced it with a post on Twitter, explaining that they won’t be able to complete the work by the end of this year.

Already available for a year on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, Fatesworn evidently requires a lot of extra work to be ported to the Japanese hybrid console, and in fact the studio is talking about a build that does not currently meet their expectations.

“We regret to inform you that we will not be able to release the awaited Fatesworn expansion for the Nintendo Switch version of Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning in 2022,” reads the message. “All of us have given our best in the last few months, hoping until the last moment that we can keep our promise.”

“Unfortunately the game is not yet ready to meet our – and your – expectations, which has led us to the decision to postpone the launch of the pack. However, we are in the final stages of development and will share more information as soon as possible. soon.”

“After decades of warfare, the cataclysmic Crystal War has finally ended with the defeat of Gadflow, lord of the Tuathas,” reads the Fatesworn synopsis. “As the inhabitants of the ravaged lands of Faeland prepare for an age of peace and rebirth, a new danger lurks in the west…”

“Beyond snow-capped peaks and impassable crags lies the mountain region of Mithros, a former refuge of the Almain that offers new opportunities to settlers, refugees and war-eradicated veterans.”

“It is there that Telogrus, god of chaos, emerges to take over a mortal realm and ensnare its inhabitants with promises of freedom from the yoke of Fate. No one has the power to thwart this new god’s will… None but you, Without Fate.”