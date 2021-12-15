Almost a decade after the release of the original version, the expansion is now available Fatesworn from Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning. For the occasion THQ Nordic has published the launch trailer, which you can view in the player above.

The DLC is set after the game’s main campaign ends and adds a new story with around 5-6 hours of extra content, new soundtrack tracks composed of Greg Kirkhope, villages and cities, quests, dungeons to explore, enemies, weapons , armor sets, gameplay, and more. In addition, it increases the level cap of characters to 50, thus allowing players to further enhance their characters.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – Fatesworn is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One at a price of 19.99 euros.

After decades of war, the catastrophic War of the Crystals finally ended with the defeat of Gadflow, lord of the tuathas. As the inhabitants of the devastated lands of Faelandia prepare for an era of peace and rebirth, a new danger lurks in the west … In addition to snow-capped peaks and impassable cliffs, lies the mountainous region of Mithros, an ancient refuge of the almain that offers new opportunities for settlers, refugees and veterans uprooted by war. It is there that Telogrus, god of chaos, emerges to take over a mortal kingdom and ensnare its inhabitants with promises of freedom from the yoke of Fate. No one has the power to thwart the will of this new god … No one but you, Fateless.

Journey to a new region of Amalur filled with snow-capped peaks, deep caverns and dangerous enemies. Visit mountain villages and the ancient lakeside town of Rocca Incoronata. Harness the unpredictable power of chaos with an out-of-combat ability and a new category of weapons and armor. Take on the niskaru and hideous creatures of the chaos dungeons for the last time, who have transformed every region of Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning into a potential battlefield, reads the official synopsis on Steam.