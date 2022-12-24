Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning received the arena mode with a new updatewhich the game development team has seen fit to make available in conjunction with Christmas Eve, so as to wish happy holidays to all fans of the series.

Arriving exactly one year after the launch of the Fatesworn expansion, theupdate precisely allows you to access an arena where we will be able to face virtually infinite hordes of opponents with the aim of earning rich rewards.

Between one wave and another we will be able to improve the equipment and use powerful spells to prepare ourselves for a challenge that will become increasingly complex, in the context of three different scenarios full of enemies.

It is interesting to note, for those wishing to recover it, that Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is part of the Steam Winter Sale offers, and is currently available for purchase for only €13.19 instead of 39.99, for a saving of 67%.

Further details, as usual, can be found in our review of Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning.