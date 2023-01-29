Kaiko Gamesthe studio behind the remaster Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning and the Fatesworn expansion may be working on a sequel. This is suggested by a series of announcements published which state that the German team is developing a large-caliber THQ IP.

The dedicated page of the studio’s official website reads: “We assume for an original game based on a high-profile THQ Nordic IP in the Action Adventure genre”. As MyNintendoNews reports, currently open positions include senior level designers and programmers and artists.

The idea therefore is that Kaiko is working on a sequel to Kingdom of Amalur, an IP owned by THQ Nordic after the rights were purchased in 2018 by EA, which had published the original way back in 2012. In short the time would be more than ripe for a sequel.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

It must be said that although Kingdom of Amalur can be classified as an action-adventure, it is also a RPG and the fact that this genre is not mentioned in the job announcement raises the suspicion that the studio is actually working on a ‘Different IP. To know for sure in any case we just have to wait.

What do you think, would you be interested in playing a sequel to Kingdom of Amalur? Let us know in the comments below.