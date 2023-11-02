20th Century Studios released the teaser trailer Of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes the new chapter of the series known in our area as Planet of the Apes, in which we can see at work Freya Allan (The Witcher Netflix Series), Kevin Durand (Noah) and Owen Teague (Black Mirror), as well as many other firsts.

The teaser trailer

Directed by Wes Ball (Maze Runner: The Labyrinth, Maze Runner: The Escape and Maze Runner: The Revelation), Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be released in cinemas on May 24, 2024. In the new teaser trailer we can understand some of the themes even better addressed by the film, such as the end of human beings and the relationship between the apes, the new masters of the Earth, and our species. The plot will start from the conclusion of 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes and will develop the same scenario.

Among the other performers stand out: Peter Macon (Supernatural), Eka Darville (Jessica Jones), Travis Jeffery (Unbroken), Neil Sandilands (Sweet Tooth), Sara Wiseman (One Of Us Is Lying), Ras-Samuel Welda’abzgi (The Clearing) and Lydia Peckham (Cowboy Bebop).