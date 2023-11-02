The historic ‘Planet of the Apes’ franchise announced its return in style with the launch of the first trailer for its new film, which will be titled ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’either ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’, by its name in English. In this new adventure, the main role will fall to Corneliusson of Ceasewho died in ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’, a film that put an end to the new trilogy of the saga, which began in 2011.

In the following note you will be able to see the official trailer of the film, as well as its release date, story, cast of actors, among other details so that you can schedule it as one of the biggest premieres that will take place next year.

Watch HERE the trailer for ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’

When will ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ be released?

‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ will be released on May 24, 2024 in the United States, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and, in the absence of confirmation, it is expected to arrive in Latin America on May 23 of the same year. For this continuation of the saga, Owen Teague will lend his voice to CorneliusCésar’s first son, leader of his pack and which starred Andy Serkis.

Besides, Wesball will be the one to direct this new installment, replacing Matt Reeves, who was in charge of the last two films in the franchise, which were called ‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’ (2014) and ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’. Apes’ (2017).

What will ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ be about?

“Years after the events of ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ (2017), many ape clans have emerged in the oasis to which Caesar took his fellow apes, while humans have regressed to a state of the wild. An ape leader perverts Caesar’s teachings to enslave other clans in search of the last vestiges of a secret human technology, while another ape embarks on a journey to find freedom with a human girl,” says the synopsis of ‘ Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’.

The role of Cornelius will fall to Owen Teague, who acted in ‘Reptiles’ (2023), ‘It: chapter two’ (2019, ‘I See You’ (2019, among others. Photo: 20th Century Fox

What is the cast of ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’?

Owen Teague as Cornelius

Freya Allan

Peter Macon

Eka Darville

Kevin Durand

Travis Jeffery

Neil Sandilands

Sara Wiseman

Lydia Peckham

Ras-Samuel Weld A’abzgi

William H. Macy

Say Lachman.

