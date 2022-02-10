Many were the experiments as far as the panorama is concerned indie contemporary. By “experiments” we mean when a developer tries to hybridize not only genres and elements within his title, but also sensations and various moments. This has led to the birth of those titles that apparently might seem strongly linked to the stylistic features of a precise one “Videogame tradition”, however, also arousing many other different things to the touch. Certainly such an approach, in a project for the public, must always try to dose and dose, especially when fielding a gender stripped to the bone. Dynamizing a minimum is the key word in creating something that originates from past experiences and then reappears in a present quite saturated with titles, experiments, projects, ideas and publications of all kinds. Keeping all this in mind, let’s analyze Kingdom of the Dead in our review.

A FPS… disturbing

In laying the foundations for their video game, the kids of I run Games they have traveled extensively with the imagination, making a relatively simple yet imaginative opening storyline as a whole. The events of Kingdom of the Dead they start immediately without too many frills and, as we will see later in the review, it is a distinctive methodology of the entire video game in presenting its main events. We are in the year 1867and later at the end of the Civil War America faces a new threat. This is revealed in a complicated moment for the country, in a moment of recovery.

There Death itself wants to invade the nation and, supposedly, the entire planet. Her dark armies begin to arrive everywhere through some particular passages, portals that do not yet find a certain explanation. The only solution would seem to be that of deal with these monstrosities for “Put a patch” where needed.

In function of all this, a section particular of men, the so-called Gatekeeper (very explanatory name for their task), who will have to fulfill the duty to which they have been called. The armies of Death contrast with a section formed by ex-military top secret will be the fulcrum, to justify the whole violence within this video game. Our protagonist, Chamberlain, will find himself after the war to fulfill his civil duty again, even if this time the opponents are very different from those of the recent past. Everything moves not through particular or built scenes, but letters and messages sent to our protagonist by the government, which directs him from time to time in the various locations of these portals.

Old school

As we said at the beginning, Kingdom of the Dead it is an extremely title classic in its presentation to the player, an FPS that is very reminiscent of titles such as Doom (it is impossible not to think about it here in our review of the last chapter), but merging it with an aesthetic style that experiments a minimum with the levels and the setting in general. What we will have to do from level to level will be to eliminate more or less everything that moves (nice the fact that the bodies of the various monsters themselves are subject to specific impairments by our attacks).

We will have ours lifemarked by little hearts of Zeldian memory, ours weapons from the long And medium distance (guns and rifles available around the various settings), the various ammunition, and a very special one spade that will be with us from the start. The latter will be one of the very first and few elements to distinguish the video game, placing it in its own dimension. There spadeFurthermore, it is designed with particular characteristics that we will not spoil you in order to avoid ruining the experience. However, know that even on a practical level it will be interesting to experiment with the various approaches to the enemy, passing from close-range to ranged attacks with other weapons.

In addition to killing monsters various (including gigantic bosses) another central element of the video game remains theexploration. In each area available, it is essential to arm yourself with courage to comb through every corner of the place, also destroying the various boxes. You never know what you might find. Also scattered along the way we have other small tasks secondary, such as free some hostages. All this leads to another element of the title: each mission, in fact, can be faced in various difficulties from Agentis to Special Agent to Prenceps Agent. Each of these will complicate the final success of the run more and more by adding new objectives to complete while the action takes over, drawing a replayability which doesn’t hurt the experience at all. The beating heart of the title, however, remains the cold blood of those who are playing, since the enemies along the way will be many, even if very classic.

Disorder, but also charm

In its totality then Kingdom of the Dead offers two things to the player, adrenaline pure, and as you will read at the end of the review, one style rather particular and refined. It is the latter that immediately captures the attention with a black and white aesthetic which locates the features of each setting in an apparently hatching “by hand”. This all works very well generating an aesthetic impact distinct from previous works within the same genre, and certainly memorable in a certain way. A level design is blended into all of this super disturbing and at times surreal, ready to continually shuffle the cards on the table of the geometric logic that we are all used to dealing with. Hence the aforementioned experimentalism in an aesthetic-environmental approach ready to lead to some very interesting glances. The way in which everything is rendered and the progressive comments of the protagonist about what is being faced tend to translate the whole action into a style “Cartoonish”. A gothic and splatter comic therefore, classic to the core but which still wants to demonstrate its character.