The statement added that the Kingdom Holding Company and the private office of Prince Alwaleed bin Talal are the second largest shareholders after Musk.

Musk became the new owner of Twitter and began his reign with fast moves, firing a number of senior executives without saying much about how he achieved his big ambitions for the influential social media platform.

“The bird is free,” he wrote on Twitter after completing the $44 billion acquisition on Thursday, referring to the platform’s logo bird and his apparent desire to reduce restrictions on the content that can be posted.

The CEO of electric car maker Tesla, who describes himself as a supporter of free speech, also said he wanted to prevent the platform from becoming a place to enforce hateful and divisive opinions.

Among its other goals is to “defeat” Twitter spam bots and to make the algorithms that determine how content is served to users publicly available.

But Musk did not give details of how he would achieve all this and who would run the company. He previously said he plans to cut jobs, raising concerns among Twitter’s roughly 7,500 employees about their future.

On Thursday, he said he bought Twitter not to make more money but to “try to help the humanity I love.”

Informed sources said that Musk has fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and Chief Legal and Policy Officer Vijaya Jade. He had accused them of misleading him and Twitter investors about the number of fake accounts on the social media platform.

The sources added that Agrawal and Segal were at Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco when the deal was completed and were taken outside the headquarters.

Musk, who also runs space rocket company SpaceX, plans to become the CEO of Twitter, according to a person familiar with the matter and following an earlier report by Reuters. And Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter, that Musk also plans to remove the permanent ban on users.