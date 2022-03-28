On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the series KINGDOM HEARTS, BANDAI has announced the creation of Tamagotchi models inspired by the famous SQUARE ENIX videogame saga.

The new models will belong to the series Tamagotchi Nano, which, in addition to the smaller size, exhibits a simple and monochromatic design. The two variants, Light Mode And Dark Mode, will arrive on the market in October and will be sold at a price of 2,530 yen (about € 19) each. Inside each Tamagotchi it will be possible to find one of 20 possible characters: Sora (also available in various themed outfits, such as that of the Terre del Branco and Halloween Town), Roxas, Xion, Axel, Aqua, Ventus, Land, Riku, Kairi, Donald Duck, Foo and others.

Pre-orders will remain open until May 5, while the release is scheduled in Japan for the month of October.

Source: Dengeki Hobby Street Siliconera