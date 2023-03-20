Square Enix has long been busy advertising its flagship games of 2023, such as Forspoken – now already in the past – and above all Final Fantasy 16, which will remain in the spotlight until at least June. However, there are various other high-level projects in the works, such as those of the saga of Kingdom Hearts. Now, we have way to find out a somewhat cryptic comment by Nomura (not surprised, are you?) about the future of the series.

During the concert Kingdom Hearts – Second Breath – held in Tokyo yesterday, Nomura spoke to the audience alongside composer Yoko Shimomura. The information was shared in Japanese and then translated into English by aitaikimochi on Twitter, as you can see below.

Nomura is quoted as saying, “Last year, after the Kingdom Hearts event, something happened that caused the direction of the Kingdom Hearts series.” The most interesting part is that Shimomura didn’t know what Nomura was talking about and the director then went on to say: “Oh, you didn’t know? I’ll tell you behind the scenes”. After these words, Nomura left.

Obviously a statement of this type has sent many Kingdom Hearts fans into a “crisis”, who expect the worst. Some, less dramatic, say that the change is related to the type of Disney worlds we will see in Kingdom Hearts 4, or to the fact that there will be many more original worlds.

However, the Japanese source wanted to reassure fans stating that “based on the expressions and reactions of both [Nomura e Shimomura]it seems that something incredible happened (in a good way?) and that everything is fine”.

As indicated by some users and content creators related to Kingdom Hearts on Twitter, fans are always looking for the smallest details about the saga. We hope that Square Enix shares new information about Kingdom Hearts 4 soon.