SQUARE ENIX kicked off the 20th anniversary celebrations of one of his most beloved sagas ever: KINGDOM HEARTS. The first chapter of the franchise was in fact released for the first time in 2002, and therefore there are only a few months to this historic milestone.

Thanks to a new trailer, which you can find at the end of the article, the software house has released some clues on how it will celebrate this important milestone. Not only the entire saga will make its debut on the Nintendo Switch, but the company will release as much exclusive merchandise for the 20th anniversary and held a celebratory event the details of which are still shrouded in mystery.

At the moment the plans of the software house are as follows:

the arrival of the Cloud version of the entire saga of KINGDOM HEARTS on Nintendo Switch

lots of exclusive merchandise dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the franchise

an offline version of KINGDOM HEARTS Union χ [Cross] in which we will be able to retrace the whole story for free thanks to the Theater mode

in which we will be able to retrace the whole story for free thanks to the Theater mode the conclusion of KINGDOM HEARTS: Dark Road , which will be released during the winter

, which will be released during the winter the KINGDOM HEARTS 20th Anniversary Event, details of which will be released in the future

Waiting for more information we leave you to the first celebratory trailer for the 20th anniversary of KINGDOM HEARTS. Good vision.

KINGDOM HEARTS – 20th Anniversary Trailer

Source: SQUARE ENIX via Gematsu