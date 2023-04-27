The pop-up store of KINGDOM HEARTS opened in Japan from SQUARE ENIX has put on sale a rather particular gadget. It’s about a armchair That should reproduce the one used by the protagonist sora in the cover artwork of KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 ReMixwhich you can see in the cover image of this news.

However, at the price of approx 2000 euros (297,000 yen) fans of the saga of Tetsuya Nomura they will take home a normal brown armchair so anonymous that it can easily blend into any living room. Unlike the artwork, it doesn’t have that cloud of Keyblades behind of Sora they do a lot Game of Thrones and for this reason the Japanese fans have called it “the most boring piece of merchandise seen so far for the series”. Among the comments: “I’m sorry, but that stuff is so bad they can keep it.” — also pointing to the decidedly high cost for a simple armchair like many others: “It better be the most comfortable chair ever, at a price like this.”

The only element that leads the armchair back to KINGDOM HEARTSas you can see from the photo below, is the presence of five embroideries with symbols that recall those present in the game, such as crowns, keys and the silhouette of baby mouse. Would you like to take it home? Let us know in the comments.

Source: Twitter Street GamesRadar