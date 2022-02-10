Through a post spread on social networks, Panini Comics announces the arrival of a new edition of the original manga of KINGDOM HEARTS from Shiro Amano. This is a new edition defined as “precious” by the publishing house called KINGDOM HEARTS SILVER. At the moment we do not know if the reissue will cover the entire saga or if it is only the story related to the first game in the series.

More details will be announced in the 366 issue of Preview.

Source: Planet Manga