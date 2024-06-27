Same and not at the same level as Resident Evil 4, but Kingdom Hearts has already received its fair share of re-releases that transcend consoles. For a long time, this series of square enix and disney It lived on PlayStation and now we can say that it reaches more potential users with its re-release on Steam.

It is not that the edition that you can find of Kingdom Hearts on PC in the Epic Games Store is “lesser” or something “devalued”, but Square Enix decided to do something more for this release on Steam, which for many is the ideal digital store for buy games.

The first thing we were told when the announcement that Kingdom Hearts was coming to Steam was revealed is that the games would receive some slight visual adjustments. Come on, it’s not like they turned them upside down, but changes were going to be noticed, especially in the older deliveries.

It should also be remembered that PlayStation 2 games have already been through many hands when it comes to being remastered. Let’s just say that what we have today is far from the original release. What was achieved was to rejuvenate a little more what we could perhaps consider to have been aging for several years like a fine wine.

Kindgom Hearts: Why play now?

The “games of yesteryear” are the ones that received the most touch-ups

The first thing you should know is that Kingdom Hearts games on PC are now – to put it in some way – heavier. The Epic Games Store versions were like 8 GB, at least in the first collection. Suddenly it dropped to 30 or so GB.

What comes with this expansion? Well, the obvious thing is, the textures that come to change Kingdom Hearts. As I mentioned a few paragraphs ago, it is not that it is a radical change that turns the game upside down, but it is a kind of rejuvenating cream that does not make it look like a title from 20 years ago, but not a recent one either.

Source: Square Enix

What we are wondering here is what Square Enix used for these textures. Generally, what is done is to have the original or the most updated files of the game – especially the graphics – and they are run through machines that re-render the content to raise it – if you want – from 720 to 1080p and then jump it to 4K .

Of course, there is color correction, also in the shape of objects and so on. All this does not only go through the hands of a program, but also through those of a human who is checking that everything is correct. However, with all the technological advances available, it does not sound at all far-fetched that they have now relied on equipment that uses artificial intelligence. It is not that AI retouched the scenes, however, where there were no frames, it adds them. It is exactly what Nvidia does with its GPUs when it comes to increasing the FPS of games, but now applied to the rendering of a work.

Now yes, Kingdom Hearts to go

When Square Enix announced that Kingdom Hearts was making the jump to the Nintendo Switch, we thought we were going to get ports of the original games. At least the PS3 versions, which looked pretty decent. For reasons unknown but debatable to this day, it was decided to offer users of this platform a cloud version.

As I mentioned, the Switch should be able to run the PS3 versions without much problem, but perhaps the cartridge size was not enough to store that much. Even the same understanding of the video. Now, we are in a very special fashion where we no longer only have the Steam Deack as a new console/portable PC, there is the ROG Ally and a good number of other contenders.

Source: Square Enix

As it usually happens, these computers are becoming more accessible. Maybe not as much as a Nintendo Switch, but there they go. Even their distribution is now official and not so much imported. But, returning to the topic of Kingdom Hearts to go: the first collection is not demanding at all: with the Ryzen processors and the GPU that they include, they will run perfectly at 60 frames and in 1080p, the point is that they will inevitably suck the battery.

On the other hand, it should be noted that Valve has not done the work of making Kingdom Hearts go through the Steam Deck verification step. What is a fact is that the first collection runs without problems at 90 frames per second on the second edition of Steam Deck and it is surprising how good it looks and you can check that by here.

PC users deserve more deals like this

Not long ago we talked about Square Enix adjusting its game publishing strategy. Technically, Octopath Traveler is already everywhere. Now they really applied the “all colludes or all badasses” attitude. The arrival of Kingdom Hearts on Steam specifically could have fallen into a simple or having the same files that were in the Epic Games Store but now in the Valve store.

But, the thing is different. The PC version, less than the first games in the series, now looks much better. Maybe those who want to enjoy the video game will find a product that is fun and with an intriguing story and they don’t care if it has more pixels or better colors. Not all those in the “master race” are so demanding, they even worry more about prices.

Source: Square Enix

Those who look at performance stats, frames per second, how many processors are working or if there are saw cuts on Sora’s shoes will find that the character’s gang isn’t quite round, but that the ground they walk on looks much better, that the game runs very well, even better than its console versions. That the files are justified to be so heavy.

We have a recent history of ports for PC that are truly embarrassing. Maybe we compare pears with apples when we talk about 20-year-old remasters with modern releases, however, the obstacles are the same: many different processors, renewed PC architectures and so on. Everyone deals equally with x86 and DirectX 11 and Kingdom Hearts is a very functional experience.

It makes all the sense in the world to play Kingdom Hearts again on PC

Here it comes, from far away, maybe years away, Kingdom Hearts 4. What? Haven’t you played any titles? You can start somewhere. There are options to be explored. Let’s say you don’t have a PS4 or Xbox One. You didn’t even jump to the current generation consoles, but you did stick to the PC or invested in a Steam Deck or maybe a ROG Ally. Starting the series here is a wise decision.

Even the investment is certainly attractive because at the time of publishing this article the complete collection is 31% off on Steam (bless you, summer sale). This should be a very strong incentive for you to try this series and, if you hurry us, to study it because it can be deep in plot, not to say complicated.

Source: Square Enix

If you were waiting for an eclipse to occur in 2024 – which has already happened – to give Kingdom Hearts a chance, well the truth is that you should not wait any longer. Don’t give it any more thought.

Will you dare to know this series?