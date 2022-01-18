Square Enix announced an event dedicated to the 20-year anniversary of Kingdom Hearts, an important milestone that demonstrates how the saga is always loved by fans despite the fact that time passes inexorably.

The event includes a mini concert, a question and answer chat with the development team, an exhibition and “much more”. All this will be staged on April 10th, but the event trailer will also be released in the coming weeks.

But not only this, given that the cloud versions of the series Kingdom Hearts will finally come up too Nintendo Switch and will be released more precisely on 10 February, the games that will arrive in the catalog of the great N are Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and finally, Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind. All of this will be placed in a single collection called Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece.

Free playable demos are also available from today. We would also like to point out that the titles can also be purchased separately. The trailer showing the entire saga with Simple and Clean background It will surely give the fans the chills, as it traces the whole journey of Sora and his companions. After the ending of Kingdom Hearts III (if you are curious to know our rating we refer you to the review), fans are waiting for a new chapter, since Melody of Memory has not satisfied the hunger of the fans.

At the moment there is no further information, but like all fans we too hope to receive some good news on the real next great chapter of Kingdom Hearts on his anniversary day. About this several weeks ago a very interesting rumor about the saga was released, but NVIDIA immediately clarified, find more details by clicking here. We therefore hope to have been useful to you, we just have to leave you to the trailer and wish you a good vision.