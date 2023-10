KINGDOM HEARTS: MISSING-LINK will be launched in 2024 on iOS And Androidas announced by SQUARE ENIX with the new teaser trailer shared online.

Pre-registrations at Closed Beta Test they are already available on the official website, but are only aimed at players in Australia and the United Kingdom. Let’s see the new teaser trailer in English and Japanese versions below.

KINGDOM HEARTS: MISSING-LINK – Teaser trailer





Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu