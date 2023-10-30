For now, the franchise Kingdom Hearts has taken a break after release Melody of Memorybut it seems that this is coming to an end due to new news from Missing Link, a new delivery for mobile phones. And the people of square enix has released its first trailer, which further establishes how its mechanics are going to work and what its characters are.

The reveal of this title was through a 20th anniversary event for the franchise last year, establishing that it will continue the line that it left us. Union X, That is, it follows the origin of the key-shaped swords and how their bearers are chosen. That means we won’t be seeing old acquaintances like Sora, Donald and Goofysince they will only appear in a cameo form.

Here you can see it:

It is worth mentioning that users excited to play the finished version of the game will not be able to have access, at least this year, as they establish that until at some point in 2024 will be released worldwide. However, not everything is bad, since users of United Kingdom and Australia You can register for a closed beta that is available now and will end until next November 19th.

As to Kingdom Hearts IVthere hasn’t been much news about the game since that event, and it seems that square enix isn’t ready to share more footage until the AAA game promotions are over. Let us remember that for now efforts are going to focus on Final Fantasy VII Rebirthso when it is finally released, new information is expected about the next big step for Sora and company.

Remember that Kingdom Hearts Missing Link will come to iOS and Android.

Via: Gematsu

Editor’s note: The truth is I don’t have much interest in this game, since it looks quite generic in terms of the graphics, they would have been better off sticking with the chibi style of the previous cell phone releases. We’ll see how long it lasts until the servers close.