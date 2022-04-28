In the interview released by Tetsuya Nomura to the microphones of Famitsu we learn that KINGDOM HEARTS: MISSING-LINKthe new title for mobile devices announced alongside KINGDOM HEARTS IV on April 10th, it will be playable for a limited number of users via a closed beta testwhich will take place next Autumn.

The script for MISSING-LINK is in the hands of Ruiko Fukazawawho has already worked on FINAL FANTASY XIV: Heavensward. Within the game we will play a customizable protagonist, as already happened in KINGDOM HEARTS Union χ. Nomura has confirmed the presence of some elements from the Disney worlds also in this title, but we do not yet know for sure what it may be.

KINGDOM HEARTS: MISSING-LINK will come out on devices iOS And Android, but it doesn’t have a launch window yet. The press release released by SQUARE ENIX on the occasion of the announcement reads as follows: KINGDOM HEARTS Missing-Link, a new game for iOS and Android devices that will allow you to set off on adventures from the kingdom of Scala ad Caelum to the real world. You will be able to face exciting battles against the Heartless and discover a new original story.

