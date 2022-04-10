During the event dedicated to the twentieth anniversary of the series Kingdom HeartsSquare Enix has announced a new title dedicated to mobile systems, that is Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link and a new update for Kingdom Hearts: Union X – Dark Roadalready available for iOS and Android.

Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link it will be set in Scala ad Caelumfirst appeared in Kingdom Hearts III and later re-proposed in Union X. In the presentation trailer, which you can find at the top of the article, let’s see the character of Braina character who appeared in the aforementioned Union X.

Although Scala ad Caelum will be the main scenario of the events, as is now the practice for the series it will be possible to visit numerous worlds belonging to to the Disney and Square Enix universes.

At present it has not been specified whether the protagonist of Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link will be a character designed specifically for the title or if they will be the players they will be asked to create their own digital avatar. What is certain is that Missing Link it will be canonical with the events of the main saga. By the end of the year, however, there will also be a closed beta test.

Two new games, two new logos. We just announced Kingdom Hearts IV and Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link. # KH20th Watch the new trailers now: https://t.co/G7898ARuar pic.twitter.com/eGKg8s5pLT – KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) April 10, 2022

On top of all this, it was revealed that the update for Kingdom Hearts: Union X – Dark Road will arrive in Augustafter that initially it was scheduled for release in winter 2021.

Obviously these two news were overshadowed by the surprising announcement of Kingdom Hearts IV, new numbered chapter of the franchise. The trailer closed the short event dedicated to the twentieth anniversary of the franchise, revealing that the title is in the works.

The series Kingdom Hearts debuted on PlayStation 2 in March 2002 with the first chapter of the series. In the years that followed, the franchise appeared on numerous platforms selling over 33 million unitsas stated by Square Enix itself.