Square Enix has revealed that Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link will launch on iOS and Android devices during 2024. The announcement was accompanied by a teaser trailer of the action RPG for mobile, which you can view in the player below.

The Japanese company has also started registrations for the closed beta which will take place in the coming months, unfortunately currently reserved only for residents of Australia and the United Kingdom, with the hope that in the future this possibility will also be extended to other countries, including Italy.

The film shows some cinematic and gameplay sequences, with players who will once again face the Heartless, this time taking advantage of special mechanics linked to the use of figurines depicting characters from the series and Disney worlds to unleash powerful attacks.