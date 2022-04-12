Not even time to be revealed, and already fans are eagerly waiting to know more about the new one Kingdom Hearts IVwhich then prompted the Director of the game, Tetsuya Nomura, to come forward and give us a little preview on when we will be able to know more. However, the news is not exactly good, and we may have to wait a long time.

During a question and answer session held by the Director on the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of Kingdom Hearts, he explicitly said that news could really arrive in time. More precisely, it appears that Nomura’s words on the matter indicated that the period in which we may know more is “Well beyond the time frame that provided for E3” (the same every year, before this year’s one was permanently canceled).

Indeed, it seems we are also talking about 2024 as a date for news on the matter. So why have you revealed it right now? Still according to the words that Nomura would have said, the choice was of Square Enix, and the simple reason would have been – given the times that run – of prevent Kingdom Hearts IV from leaking from someone else first.

In short, it seems that the fans of the game for the moment will have to appease their hunger for news and their curiosity, hoping in the meantime that the work at home. Square Enix progress at full speed and that the development team knows how to learn from their mistakes and their best experiences.

In the meantime, however, you could take a look at the interesting article that we have written about, of the theories and facts shown, regarding this new and highly anticipated work. If, on the other hand, you are left behind with the saga, we also invite you to read our review of the latest chapter in the series, Kingdom Hearts IIIin order to recover and arrive prepared.