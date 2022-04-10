In the last few hours, in the general surprise, the first official teaser trailer from Kingdom Hearts IVfourth numbered chapter of the famous RPG saga that unites the worlds of Square Enix titles to the universe of Disney characters.

The title was revealed during the event for the twentieth anniversary of Kingdom Heartsduring which the first game images were shown, as you can see below:

Some KINGDOM HEARTS 4 screenshots pic.twitter.com/RWqOfSnBb3 – Nibel (@Nibellion) April 10, 2022

The trailer, which you can find at the top of the article, lasts over three minutes and is preceded by the phrase “T.he Lost MasterArc “. The trailer then continues with the sentence: “If this is not the ending you wanted, if it brings you despair, then leave this world for anotherA dark entity appears in the sky before the trailer moves into an idyllic setting in the forest. The trailer then shows Sora on a sofa before it is revealed that the trailer takes place in Quadratumthe world introduced in the third numbered chapter of the franchise.

After a few sequences in Computer Graphics, the trailer shows real stages of gameplay. During these stages of the trailer we see Sora deal with a giant Heartless.

The trailer concludes by showing the logo of Kingdom Hearts IV, plus a short sequence starring Donald and Goofy. The phrase “Magic in the making” closes the trailer, thus suggesting that the title is under development.

This trailer overshadowed the announcement of two other announcements dedicated to the franchise, namely Kingdom Hearts Union X Dark Road And Kingdom Hearts Missing Link.

In the current state of affairs it is not known when Kingdom Hearts IV will see the light, nor on which consoles the title will be released. What is certain is that such an announcement comes like a bolt from the blue and certainly new updates will arrive in the coming weeks.

The series Kingdom Hearts debuted on PlayStation 2 in March 2002 with the first chapter of the series. The franchise has since appeared on several platforms and has sold over 33 million unitsas stated by the publisher Square Enix. Kingdom Hearts IIIreleased in 2019, first introduced worlds based on Pixar moviesincluded Toy Story. It was also the first game in the series to be released for the Xbox console.