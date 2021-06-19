A few months after the announcement, Good Smile Company officially opens reservations for the beautiful Nendoroid dedicated to Aqua from KINGDOM HEARTS III.

Its official release is set for February 2022, and will be sold at the price of 6500 Yen (or about 50 €). Among the various accessories that will be contained in this one we will find three interchangeable faces with different expressions, plus his own Keyblade is Wayfinder.

You are interested in adding this Nendoroid to your collection but you don’t know where to book it? Then we advise you to try to search one of the sites recommended by the guide Action Figures, statues and merchandise: the best sites to buy.

Source: Good Smile Company Street Siliconera