Today Instant Gaming is offering Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix (and much more) at a price not to be missed.
Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix
In case you are a JRPG enthusiast, the latest Instant Gaming offering is just for you. In fact, let’s talk about Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX, which is sold at an excellent 27% discount compared to the original list price. If you are interested in purchasing it, that is enough click on this address.
Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX is available on offer on Instant Gaming at sensational price of only 36.59 euros (29.99 euros + VAT), thus allowing you to save almost 15 euros compared to the original price suggested by the distribution company. Furthermore, for those interested, it is also available Kingdom Hearts III combined with the Re Mind DLC, at the price of only 45.13 euros (36.99 euros + VAT).
Finally we end with Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece, available at 69.53 euros (56.99 euros + VAT) with an excellent price 30% discount. We remind you that for all three products it is the Steam version of the gameso make sure you have the dedicated client available beforehand.
The features of the Collection (and more)
In the case of Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIXthe Collection includes well 6 titles insidewhich respectively include Kingdom Hearts Final Mix, Kingdom Hearts Re: Chain of Memories, Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix, Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days, Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix and finally Kingdom Hearts Re: Coded, with specially remastered videos in high definition for better enjoyment by the player.
The collection is further enriched by the presence of improved wallpapers, which provide a technical sector that is even more pleasant to look at. The title is available in two versions respectively, Japanese and international, which can be chosen at the user’s discretion directly from the Steam client.
