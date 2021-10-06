Towards the end of Super Smash Bros. of today “Mr. Sakurai Presents“, He shared the news of the arrival of the franchise Kingdom Hearts, previewed on Nintendo Switch.

Kingdom Hearts – HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue And Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind will arrive on consoles as cloud versions, which means they will require a permanent internet connection in order to be played, even if the console is in portable mode.

No release date has been announced, though Sakurai said further information would be available at a later date.

A collection that includes all the chapters

The collection of games includes all the main items of the series Kingdom Hearts along with a couple of other remastered secondary voices. For example, in packages 2.8 a remaster of the game is included for Nintendo 3DS Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance.

Fans can’t wait to try Kingdom Hearts on Switch, especially considering the success it had on competing consoles such as PlayStation 4, but there is some discontent over the news that the games will only be accessible via versions Cloud. Some fans are disappointed that they won’t be able to play the series on the go or while they don’t have a permanent internet connection, which is necessary for cloud gaming.

The news comes along with the announcement of Sora as the ultimate Super Smash Bros. fighter.

Nintendo has been making fun of the final Smash character for a long time, most recently in September’s Nintendo Direct. Prior to today’s video, there was significant speculation about who the final character would be. Many have claimed it would be Sora, as the unreleased Kingdom Hearts music was leaked prior to the presentation.