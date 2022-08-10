After being delayed from the originally scheduled publication date, SQUARE ENIX announced that the latest chapter of KINGDOM HEARTS DARK ROAD will debut, via a free update, the August 26.

KINGOM HEARTS DARK ROADborn as an appendix of KINGDOM HEARTS UNION χis the “spin-off” (if we can call it that) dedicated to Xehanortemblematic villain of the “Dark Seeker Saga”, which accompanied the course of the saga of KINGDOM HEARTS since the dawn. The story told in the mobile title begins with the youth of the young Xehanort who, commissioned by his teacher Odin to trace some missing students, who like him are training to become masters of the Keyblade, will undertake the path that will transform him into the evil one. Seeker of Darkness we all know.

The game is available on devices Android, iOSAnd Amazon’s Fire OS.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Siliconera