A new concert session dedicated to the series KINGDOM HEARTS was announced for Japan, and bears the official name KINGDOM HEARTS Concert – Second Breath.

It will all start at osaka the February 19, 2023then move to Tokyo the 18 and March 19, 2023. Tickets will be released through a dedicated lottery, with applications currently open (and they will be until December 25, 2022) at the SQUARE ENIX Store Japanese.

Yoko Shimomura will appear throughout the tour as a guest star. Here is the message she recently released:

The KINGDOM HEARTS Concert is coming back! And this pleases me infinitely. After the final performance of the KINGDOM HEARTS Orchestra -World of Tres- at the end of 2019, I asked myself: “When can we have the next concert??”. I am very happy to announce that we will be able to present a new program sooner than originally planned. I hope this takes you on another musical journey in the series, and once again is a breath of fresh air for you. We look forward to spending a wonderful time with you. May your heart be your guiding sound.

There are two price ranges for tickets: the one from 7,000 yen will only offer the ticket, while the one from 10,000 yen will also ensure a cute music box that plays”Dearly Beloved“. Raffle winners for tickets will be contacted on January 5, 2023and then they can proceed with the purchase.

Source: Official site Street KH13