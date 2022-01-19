This week Square Enix finally put a date and price on the versions for Switch from Kingdom Hearts (kh). As previously mentioned, all of them can be played through the cloud.

They are about KH HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX Cloud Version, KH HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version Y KH III + Re Mind Cloud Version. It is in this way that the owners of switch will have access to what this popular franchise represents starting on February 10.

Kingdom Hearts arrives in full form on Nintendo Switch

But not only can the games be purchased separately. Also through a package that includes them all and is named Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud.

To the aforementioned is that as of January 18, trial versions or demos of KH HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX Cloud Version, KH HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version Y KH III + Re Mind Cloud Version for all players.

What about prices? Things are as follows. When Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX Cloud Version is available it will cost $39.99 dollars ($814.80 Mexican pesos), but will have an introductory price of $31.99 ($651.80).

About KH HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version It will cost $49.99 dollars ($1,018.55 pesos), but like the previous one, it will cost less if it is purchased soon: only $39.99.

There is a compilation that brings together all the games in the series

The same prices and discounts of KH HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version also apply to KH III + Re Mind Cloud Version.

As for the compilation of all games, the KH Integrum Masterpiece for Cloudits regular price will be $89.99 dollars ($1,833.56 Mexican pesos).

You will also have a discount when purchased at your departure, which will be $71.99 ($1,466.81). The content it includes is huge.

As revealed by Square Enixthe three independent compilations add up to a total of 10 experiences of the series of Kingdom Hearts. That means hours and hours of fun for RPG fans.

It’s a way to immerse yourself in what this franchise has to offer through cloud gaming. We will have to wait for more details about the availability of these titles across countries and regions. Still a few weeks to go.

