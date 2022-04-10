Kingdom Hearts 4announced today by surprise by Square Enix, was part of the long list of upcoming games according to the leak from NVIDIA popped up a few months ago, and well-known leaker Nick Baker raised his hands on the matter.

“Well, at this point I guess we should assume that everything in the GeForce leak is real and at some point it will happen, ”Baker tweeted shortly after Kingdom Hearts 4 was announced with its first gameplay trailer.

As for Square Enix, the leak mentioned the Chrono Cross remaster, confirmed; the PC version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, confirmed; the recorded Tactics Ogre remaster; Kingdom Hearts 4, just confirmed.

Also for the Japanese publisher there was talk of Final Fantasy 9 Remake, Final Fantasy Tactics Remaster, Tomb Raider 25th Anniversary and two titles that do not yet have a name, specifically a strategic one and a card battler.