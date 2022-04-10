Like a bolt from the blue, Square Enix officially announced Kingdom Hearts 4 within an event dedicated to the twentieth anniversary of the franchise. A trailer shows various things, but not the release date, which presumably will be revealed later, nor the platforms on which it will be available: time to time, then.

Kingdom Hearts 3 was released only three years ago, while the second chapter in 2005: strange, perhaps, for fans to find a main chapter so soon from the previous one, given the enormous amount of time that has passed between 2005 and 2019 – seasoned, however, by several interlude chapters and spin-offs.

The trailer shows an older Sora (or maybe just more realistic?) And an urban setting. Then we also see the faithful Goofy and Donald Duck towards the end, who do not seem reassured by something they have seen before the screen goes black and leaves room for the text that confirms the development.

In addition, during the event it was also announced Kingdom Hearts: Missing-Linkwhich appears to be a more modest title, as well as apparently a prequel.

Square Enix had already confirmed that the third chapter marked the end of a narrative arc, not of the entire franchise, and Kingdom Hearts 4 in fact will resume some arcs present in other productions, such as Kingdom Hearts χstarting with Kingdom Hearts 3’s cliffhanger ending.

Are you happy with the announcement? What do you expect from the next adventure of Sora and co.?

Source: Venturebeat