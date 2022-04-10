After the presentation trailer, the official press release also arrives on Kingdom Hearts 4which carries the first images and some detail more on the new chapter of the series, announced just in these hours in correspondence with the event for the twentieth anniversary of the series.

We have therefore seen the first trailer with gameplay for Kingdom Hearts 4, now we see three official images and some information coming directly from Square Enix, waiting for a further more complete presentation dedicated to the game.

As we saw in the video, Sora returns to the scene with a new look within the world of Quadratum, a huge modern city characterized by a very realistic and close to the real world look, which represents a notable departure from the tradition of the series. Kingdom Hearts.

The new character who appears for the first time in front of Sora in this new setting is Strelitzia, while we also see Donald and Goofy grappling with a mysterious threat within an unidentified dark setting.

The new story of Kingdom Hearts 4 kicks off what is called thestory arc “Lost Master Arc”which is also about the epic fight between Sora and the mysterious dark entity on the streets of Quadratum.