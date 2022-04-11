The trailer for the fourth installment ran on Unreal Engine 4, but the game will use Unreal Engine 5.

The confirmation of Kingdom Hearts 4 is the most relevant announcement of the last few hours in terms of video games. It is not for less, since the project in hand Square Enix It enjoys a multitude of fans, although at the moment we do not know much more apart from the presentation trailer.

In search of more answers about the fourth numbered installment of the saga, in The Gamer They have managed to echo the graphic engine that the new game will use thanks to the information provided by the publisher. Will use Unreal Engine 5 despite the fact that in the video, where an action sequence appeared in the middle of the streets of Shibuya (Tokyo), Unreal Engine 4 was being used.

The trailer was in Unreal Engine 4, but 5 will be usedThe change is mainly due to the fact that the team led by Tetsuya Nomura will look for the best possible tool for development, designed for the new generation of consoles. The engine facilitates the transition of responsible studies towards new tools, with technologies such as Nanite or Lumen lighting among the most prominent.

The logo has been modified

From Square Enix too have clarified doubts that the community has regarding the logo. Although it seems very similar, it has some difference, mainly if we look at the fact that font has been changed. The reason? That the arc of the Thirteen Seekers of Darkness has come to an end, so a new saga is beginning and they want to make this fact present through the renewal of the logo.

Despite these details, there is still a long way to go before we can get behind the controls in Kingdom Hearts 4. The game is at an early stage of development and both the release date and the platforms are unknown, but so that you arrive completely ready for its premiere, we have prepared a special article in which we give you the keys to the fourth installment to understand the starting point of its history.

