Yesterday Square Enix officially announced Kingdom Hearts 4 with a first trailer showing a preview of Sora’s new adventure. Although the company has not provided information on the worlds that we will see in the title, it seems that it hides one completely original for the saga, that is Star Wars.

The video focuses primarily on Quadratum, a city that fans encountered in Kingdom Hearts III. The trailer puts the emphasis on this modern city, the appearance of Sora, Strelitzia, Donald Duck and Goofy. However, there is one shot that clashes with the rest of the montage: a forest of large trees. At first glance it might go unnoticed, but the community is sure it’s the moon of Endor, one of the most well-known locations in Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi.

If the type of vegetation isn’t a solid enough clue, there’s a shot where we can see almost off-screen what looks like the foot of an AT-ST, the bipedal fighting machine that is used in these forests.

At the moment it is a matter of hypotheses and we just have to wait for more information on this long-awaited title. For now we know that the game will be updated to Unreal Engine 5.

Source: Rock Paper Shotgun