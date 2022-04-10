When it comes to Kingdom Hearts one must often rely on outlandish theories, because these have a very good chance of being real, so it is no wonder that many see a clue up Kingdom Hearts 4 hidden in a recent message from Tetsuya Nomurathe director, on the occasion of the celebrations for the 20th anniversary.

The celebration event for the 20th anniversary of Kingdom Hearts is currently underway, complete with a physical and in-person party, and within this a message written by Nomura for the occasion has emerged.

The message itself is very generic and talks about the whole series and what it meant for the author and the players, but what is attracting the attention of fans is a “x” positioned, apparently at random, right in the middle of the text, with no particular meaning compared to the rest of the message.

However, we know well how the details are hardly placed at random in this series, so according to some this x would refer to its transliteration according to the Scala symbolism, that is to number “4”. This could therefore be a reference to Kingdom Hearts 4, a first vague mention coming directly from Nomura.

That a new chapter is planned for the series is obviously not a mystery, but so far no one has ever spoken clearly about Kingdom Hearts 4, so any reference to this is a novelty, although in this case the question is really too vague. In recent days, we had also seen a 20th anniversary sketch shared by Nomura, waiting to hear about the future of the series.