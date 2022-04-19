In Kingdom Hearts 3 Roxas and Xion might have had a sad fate, but Tetsuya Nomura left them a happy ending to please the fans.

One of the most tragic parts of Kingdom Hearts is the fate of Roxas and Xion. The characters both suffer in Kingdom Hearts, which led to fans wanting to see a happy ending for them in Kingdom Hearts 3. Fortunately, at the end of the game it happened.

Apparently, however, the ending wasn’t always like this. In an interview with Famitsu on Kingdom Hearts 4, Nomura talked about the end of Kingdom Hearts 3 and how he changed some plot points to keep fans happy.

The biggest change to please the fans can be seen with the story of Roxas and Xion in Kingdom Hearts 3, a change decided thanks to the fans.

“In regards to the reappearance of Roxas and Xion in Kingdom Hearts 3, I hesitated to the end to bring them back, and even had a narrative path they wouldn’t return to. However, since I knew the fans would want to see these characters again, I preferred to have them come back“.

Gamer JP has released the full Q&A with Nomura done at the Kingdom Hearts 20th Anniversary event! Here is my translation of the entire Q&A. There’s a lot of interesting plot points discussed here and contains spoilers throughtout the entire series! Enjoy ~ # KH20th # KH4 pic.twitter.com/UpyZUks5Li – & star; オ ー ド リ ー Audrey & star; (@aitaikimochi) April 11, 2022



In the same interview, Nomura cites another example that clarifies the importance of fans in deciding certain elements within Kingdom Hearts. After being asked why Riku has his hair cut in Dream Drop Distance, he said: “In KH2, many players said, ‘cut Riku’s hair!’ So I listened and cut his hair“.

Source: Thegamer.