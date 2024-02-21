Among the new features announced at the Nintendo Direct in February 2024 there was also the release date Of Kingdom Come Deliverance: Royal Editionthe complete edition of the acclaimed medieval action RPG from Warhorse Studio, on Nintendo Switch.

Announced already last December, it is a first-person game that totally immerses us in 15th century Bohemia, with a Historical reconstruction truly remarkable which involves settings and reconstruction of the socio-political fabric of the time, complete with conflicts of various types.

In a decidedly tumultuous era, we find ourselves in the role of young Henry, son of the blacksmith of the small mining village of Skalitz, who finds himself involved in the political conflicts and bloody battles of the time.