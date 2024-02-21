Among the new features announced at the Nintendo Direct in February 2024 there was also the release date Of Kingdom Come Deliverance: Royal Editionthe complete edition of the acclaimed medieval action RPG from Warhorse Studio, on Nintendo Switch.
Announced already last December, it is a first-person game that totally immerses us in 15th century Bohemia, with a Historical reconstruction truly remarkable which involves settings and reconstruction of the socio-political fabric of the time, complete with conflicts of various types.
In a decidedly tumultuous era, we find ourselves in the role of young Henry, son of the blacksmith of the small mining village of Skalitz, who finds himself involved in the political conflicts and bloody battles of the time.
Finally arriving
Kingdom Come Deliverance offers a broad open world with different activities to follow and quests that emerge from the main line, allowing you to delve into a particularly interesting story, but above all giving the possibility of experiencing a sort of accurate medieval simulation.
Between small and large inhabited centers, majestic castles and lush forests, we find ourselves having to carry on our story by making the protagonist evolve with the improvement of various skills and taking part in important moments in the history of the country.
Fighting, spying, seducing, threatening, persuading or bribing: these and others are the possibilities offered to Henry during Kingdom Come: Deliverance, with considerable freedom of choice offered to the player and different consequences for our actions. The Nintendo Switch version has the release date set for March 15, 2024 and reservations open from today on Nintendo eShop.
#Kingdom #Deliverance #Royal #Edition #Nintendo #Switch #official #release #date
Leave a Reply