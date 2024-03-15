The latest video analysis of Digital Foundry he put it under the magnifying glass Nintendo Switch version Of Kingdom Come: Deliverance. Despite a series of inevitable compromises, for tech enthusiasts the Saber Interactive team have achieved their goal, creating another “conversion impossible” and squeezing the console's hardware to the max.

This version features a dynamic resolution of 720p when the Switch is docked, that can drop to a maximum of 540p in the most stressful situations. Comparing it to the conversions for PS4 and Xbox One, the image consequently appears less defined and softer, but the result was still considered more than acceptable considering the characteristics of the Switch, especially when playing in portable mode.