The latest video analysis of Digital Foundry he put it under the magnifying glass Nintendo Switch version Of Kingdom Come: Deliverance. Despite a series of inevitable compromises, for tech enthusiasts the Saber Interactive team have achieved their goal, creating another “conversion impossible” and squeezing the console's hardware to the max.
This version features a dynamic resolution of 720p when the Switch is docked, that can drop to a maximum of 540p in the most stressful situations. Comparing it to the conversions for PS4 and Xbox One, the image consequently appears less defined and softer, but the result was still considered more than acceptable considering the characteristics of the Switch, especially when playing in portable mode.
A dancing framerate
Despite the console's limitations, some of CryEngine's impactful technologies have still been implemented, such as SSR, POM and SVOGI. On the other hand we find compromises in terms of draw distance and a marked pop-up of shadows, vegetation and scenery elements during fast movements, such as when traveling on horseback. Compared to the PS4 and Xbox One versions, shadows and some lower resolution textures and areas with less dense vegetation are also reported
Even in terms of framerate, it's not all rosy. The Nintendo Switch version aims for a target of 30fpsbut is unable to maintain it stably on every occasion, except in outdoor areas without NPCs nearby, and problems relating to frame-pacing have also been highlighted, problems which are actually common to many conversions on Nintendo Switch and which see were also present in the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Kingdom Come: Deliverance.
