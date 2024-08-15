A couple of months ago, Warhorse Studios finally confirmed that Kingdom Come Deliverance II It is a reality. Although at the time it was mentioned that this sequel would be available at the end of 2024, a new statement from the studio has confirmed the specific release date of this installment, as well as its delay to 2025.

Through a statement shared on the official Warhorse Studios networks, it has been confirmed that Kingdom Come Deliverance II will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC until February 11, 2025. This is what Tobias Stolz-Zwilling, a member of the studio’s public relations team, had to say:

“We set out to make it to the end of the year and we almost made it, but it’s not nearly enough, so we postponed it until 2025.”

Along with this, It has been confirmed that Kingdom Come Deliverance II will be present during the Gamescom Opening Night Live. A day later, on August 21, this title will not only be available at the event so that all attendees have the opportunity to try out this sequel, but more than 20 minutes of gameplay will be released that will surely clarify the doubts of many.

Finally, Warhorse Studios has confirmed that Kingdom Come Deliverance II will have a collector’s editionwhich they will provide additional information about during Gamescom. This way, the delay was not such a big blow, and it makes it clear that the studio intends to deliver the best game possible.

Remember, Kingdom Come Deliverance II It will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on February 11, 2025. In related topics, you can learn more about this sequel here. Likewise, this is the official trailer for this title.

Author’s Note:

As is always the case, it’s a bit of a shame that such a highly anticipated game is delayed like this. However, this will give the team the time they need to deliver the game to the public that they’re so eager to get their hands on.

Via: Warhorse Studios